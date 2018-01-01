Copies is a cross-platform clipboard management solution, it's powered by iCloud, based on apple devices and uses CloudKit to support standard web access on other platforms.
Copies works automatically in the background, contents you copied will be collected and organized by date system-wide.
Copies works best with iCloud sync, contents will be sync to other devices and the web version.
Copies supports standard system extensions for sharing, and you can setup filters to best fit your workflow.
Setup global shortcut keys so that you can quickly access to Copies for all clipboard contents without leaving current application.
iOS version supports running in background mode with time limits, also you can collect content by manualy launch the app.
Search panel is always available, type any keyword to start searching or just filter by category.
Preview contents in full screen, or share with other apps. You can setup keyword filters to help control the content to collect.
Latest contents will sync to today widget automatically for quick access and one-click copy.
Copies for Webcopies.live
Thanks to CloudKit, your clipboard will just work in a web browser on any platform. Android? Of course! And for the web version, believe it of not, we do not store any of your data, the service is totally powered by iCloud.
Click here to learn more.
Clipboard in the Cloud
Copies for Webcopies.live
© 2018 LKMAKE
0fee3f3