Clipboard in the Cloud

Copies is a cross-platform clipboard management solution, it's powered by iCloud, based on apple devices and uses CloudKit to support standard web access on other platforms.

Preview contents in full screen, or share with other apps. You can setup keyword filters to help control the content to collect.

Copies for Web copies.live

All Platforms

Thanks to CloudKit, your clipboard will just work in a web browser on any platform. Android? Of course! And for the web version, believe it of not, we do not store any of your data, the service is totally powered by iCloud.

