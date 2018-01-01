Clipboard in the Cloud

Introducing Copies, a clipboard solution for all platforms.

Copies is a cross-platform clipboard management solution, it's powered by iCloud, based on apple devices and uses CloudKit to support standard web access on other platforms.

Copies for macOS

Collect Automatically

Copies works automatically in the background, contents you copied will be collected and organized by date system-wide.

Cloud Sync

Copies works best with iCloud sync, contents will be sync to other devices and the web version.

Actions & Preferences

Copies supports standard system extensions for sharing, and you can setup filters to best fit your workflow.

Global Shortcuts

Setup global shortcut keys so that you can quickly access to Copies for all clipboard contents without leaving current application.

Copies for iOS

Background Mode

iOS version supports running in background mode with time limits, also you can collect content by manualy launch the app.

Search by Category

Search panel is always available, type any keyword to start searching or just filter by category.

Actions & Preferences

Preview contents in full screen, or share with other apps. You can setup keyword filters to help control the content to collect.

Today Widget

Latest contents will sync to today widget automatically for quick access and one-click copy.

Copies for Web

 copies.live

All Platforms

Thanks to CloudKit, your clipboard will just work in a web browser on any platform. Android? Of course! And for the web version, believe it of not, we do not store any of your data, the service is totally powered by iCloud.
 Click here to learn more.

🚀

